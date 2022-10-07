Real Madrid can move into first place in La Liga with just a draw on Saturday, but they'll be expect to win as they travel to Getafe. Real are 6-1-0 on the season and trail leaders Barcelona on goal differential, while Getafe are in 14th place with seven points and a 2-1-4 record.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Oct.8 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct.8 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Coliseum Alfonso Perez -- Getafe, Spain

: Coliseum Alfonso Perez -- Getafe, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Getafe +575; Draw +330; Real Madrid -205 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Getafe: Nothing significant here for Getafe other than Carles Alena needing to be cautious. He's gotten four yellow cards so far this season, and one more will see him earn a suspension.

Real Madrid: Los Blancos have been without Thibaut Courtois as he deals with a nerve problem. Highly-rated Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has filled in across the last two games, allowing a goal in both. Still, even staying on that path should be enough for Real to get the win.

Prediction

Rodrygo scores and assists another and Los Blancos win on the road. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Getafe 1