Rising out of the relegation zone will be the goal for both teams Monday when Getafe host Valencia in a Spanish La Liga match at Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Getafe (4-7-10) are 19th in La Liga's table and Valencia (5-5-11) are 18th, and it could be another chippy affair. The last meeting was a 5-1 Valencia home victory that featured 33 fouls and a red card for each side late in the match. Getafe have managed consecutive draws against strong La Liga teams, while Valencia have lost four straight league matches. A victory by either side would make a huge difference, as Getafe are just one point behind the visitors and six behind 12th-place Sevilla.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Getafe, Spain. Caesars Sportsbook expects a very tight match, listing Valencia as +165 favorites (risk $100 to win $165), with a draw at +185 and Getafe at +200 in its latest Getafe vs. Valencia odds. The over/under for total match goals is 1.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Valencia vs. Getafe:

Getafe vs. Valencia spread: Getafe +0.5 (-210)

Getafe vs. Valencia over/under: 1.5 goals

Getafe vs. Valencia money line: Getafe +200, Valencia +165, Draw +185

GET: They are 1-3-6 in their past 10 league matches on Monday

VAL: They are 1-7-3 in their past 10 Monday league matches

Why you should back Getafe



The Azulones have played four straight teams that are in the top six in the table and have held their own. They started the run with a 1-0 loss to league leader Barcelona at Camp Nou, then played to the same score with fifth-place Real Betis. Then came 1-1 draws with fourth-place Atletico Madrid, also on the road, and Rayo Vallecano. Getafe have five points over their past seven games, while Los Che have one over the same span. Getafe are 3-1-1 in the past five at home against Valencia.

The hosts play a gritty game and will try to frustrate Valencia. They had 22 fouls in the September meeting and have the third-most fouls (316) and yellow cards (66) in the league. Enes Unal scored the only goal against Rayo Vallecano, his seventh of the season, and Getafe scored an own-goal in the 1-1 draw. Unal also has three assists and is part of a young attack that is finding its footing. Borja Mayoral has four goals, and at just shy of 26, he is the oldest among the team's top four scorers.

Why you should back Valencia

Los Che have scored eight more goals than the hosts, with their even goal differential (26-26) putting them in the top half of the league. Getafe have 18 goals in 21 games and are minus-10, fifth-worst. Valencia dominated the last meeting at home, holding the ball for 71% of the match. They had an overwhelming 24-7 advantage in shots and a 9-1 edge in corners. Samu Castillejo scored one of his three league goals in that match and is one of 15 players who have scored for Valencia this season.

Defender Jose Luis Gaya (one goal, two assists) is a dangerous weapon on the outside and leads the league in crosses into the penalty area (18). Getafe rank among the league's worst in numerous categories. They are last in possession (40.9%) and shots on target (53). They have the third-fewest attempts overall (192), while Valencia have the fifth-most (278).

How to make Valencia vs. Getafe picks

