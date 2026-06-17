Ghana vs. Panama odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Ghana and Panama will get their 2026 World Cup campaigns underway on Wednesday when they meet in a Group L match in Toronto. Both sides are considered underdogs in the group, with England the heavy favorites to win it and Croatia expected to grab the other top-two spot, leaving Ghana and Panama to perhaps battle for one of the eight at-large places reserved for the tournament's best third-place finishers.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET in Toronto. The latest Ghana vs. Panama odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Ghana at +135 on the 90-minute money line, with Panama at +220, and a draw at +210. The over/under for total goals is 2.5, with the Over priced at +136 and the Under at -168. Before locking in any Ghana vs. Panama picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the DR Congo vs. Portugal predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Ghana vs. Panama and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Panama vs. Ghana:

Ghana vs. Panama 90-minute money line Ghana +135, Panama +220, Draw +210 Ghana vs. Panama over/under: 2.5 goals Ghana vs. Panama spread: Ghana -1.5 (+430) Ghana vs. Panama picks: See picks at SportsLine Ghana vs. Panama streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Ghana vs. Panama predictions

After examining Ghana vs. Panama from every angle, Green is going Over 2.5 total goals (+136). Ghana have more than enough firepower to trouble this Panama defense even without vice-captain Thomas Partey, who was denied entry into Canada over ongoing legal proceedings.

Antoine Semenyo leads the attack after a red-hot second half of the season for Man City, and he's joined by dangerous attackers like Iñaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu, Jordan Ayew, and Kamaldeen Sulemana. "Ghana have more attacking talent than Panama will be able to handle for the full 90 minutes, but Panama have shown they can find a way to score too, so I think goals come at both ends here," Green told SportsLine.

Panama can certainly contribute to the Over as well, as the goal has gone both ways in five of their last six friendlies. Aníbal Godoy anchors their midfield, while veteran forwards Cecilio Waterman and José Fajardo give them enough quality to test Ghana's defense. See Green's best bets for Ghana vs. Panama at SportsLine, and bet the Over 2.5 total goals at FanDuel right here:

How to make Ghana vs. Panama picks

After studying Ghana vs. Panama from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in two more best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Ghana vs. Panama? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Ghana vs. Panama, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.