Ghana vs. Panama live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

All groups at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will finally tap into play on Wednesday. Ghana and Panama will be two of the final teams to kick off their tournaments at BMO Field in Canada, and while the wait was long, it may not have paid off in ways either team had hoped.

Ghana's final World Cup roster came with plenty of injury setbacks, and head coach Carlos Qurioz will have to manage without Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu after suffering tournament-ending injuries. Villareal's Thomas Partey will miss Ghana's opening match after being denied entry to Canada, a major blow to a side already reeling from other absences.

He was initially denied entry to Canada after applying for a temporary visa to visit the country as part of the World Cup squad. The former Arsenal player is facing seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on allegations by four different victims between 2020 and 2022. He has pleaded not guilty and has not been convicted, with his trial scheduled to begin in June 2027.

The Ghana Football Federation appealed the denial on Tuesday, ahead of the group game, but its appeal was also denied. Canada immigration issued the following response on the verdict.

"On May 21, 2026, the applicant applied for a temporary resident visa to visit Canada as part of the Ghana Football Association delegation under a FIFA invitation, to play in Ghana's World Cup match against Panama scheduled for June 17, 2026, at the Toronto stadium.

"In the statutory criminality and security questions of the application, the applicant answered "No" to having ever committed, been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of any criminal offense in any country."

On Panama's side, Pumas UNAM star Adalberto Carrasquilla is still working his way back from an injury and was questionable heading into the group stage. Head coach Thomas Christensen confirmed that the midfielder would start the game on the bench, as he's taken a mostly patient approach with his player, refusing to rush for the sake of an opening game. He explained that this depends on match scenarios.

"He's doing well. He's not at 100 percent. He's going to be on the bench, and we are going to see how the match is going to develop tomorrow," Christensen told the media.

"I think he might be [limited], if it's for the next match, that's also fine as well. I think that we need to do this [recovery] little by little, gradually. If tomorrow, for any reason, we need to go for it? All we're all in, we'll be all in. If we deem it necessary, we will go in."

Here's what to know ahead of the game:

How to watch Ghana vs. Panama

Date: Wednesday, June 17 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: BMO Field -- Toronto, Canada

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Ghana +125; Draw +230; Panama +230

Ghana vs. Panama predicted starting lineups

Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Alidu Seidu, Jerome Opoku, Abdul Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah; Kwasi Sibo, Elisha Owusu, Antoine Semenyo; Abdul Fatawu, Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Panama: Orlando Mosquera; Michael Amir Murillo, Fidel Escobar, Eric Davis, Jose Cordoba, Andres Andrade; Yoel Barcenas, Anibal Godoy, Carlos Harvey, Ismael Diaz; Jose Fajardo

Ghana vs. Panama pick, prediction

Despite Panama's ability to organize defensively and absent personnel from both teams, Ghana's roster has notable talent that could prove the difference in this one. Both squads are capable of earning a point in Toronto, but look for the Black Stars to have the edge in a hard-fought meeting. Pick: Ghana 1, Panama 0

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

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Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for coverage of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as reaction to other marquee matchups.

The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.