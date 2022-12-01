After a disappointing start of the 2022 World Cup, Uruguay need to win against Ghana to secure their spot at the Round of 16 of the competition. However, it might not be enough as they also have to take a look on what happens between Portugal and South Korea. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Friday, Dec. 2 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Friday, Dec. 2 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Al-Janoub Stadium, -- Al Wakrah, Qatar

: Al-Janoub Stadium, -- Al Wakrah, Qatar TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Ghana +390; Draw +265; Uruguay -140 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Road to Round of 16

Ghana: Ghana entered Matchday 3 placed second in Group G. They've taken three points from their opening two games, losing to Portugal before recovering to beat South Korea. They're three points behind group leaders Portugal and two clear of both Korea and Uruguay. If Ghana beat Uruguay, their place in the Round of 16 is secured. If they draw against them that could also be enough, but it depends on whether South Korea beat Portugal or not.

Uruguay: Uruguay entered Matchday 3 at the bottom of Group G. They've taken one point from their opening two games, drawing with South Korea before losing to Portugal. They're level on points with Korea, two behind Ghana and five behind Portugal. In order to progress to the Round of 16, Uruguay need to beat Ghana and hope that South Korea don't beat Portugal. If South Korea do beat Portugal, Uruguay are going to need to ensure that they better their result to make up the goal difference

Prediction

After two disappointing matches, Uruguay desperately need to win this match and can't lose another opportunity. Pick: Uruguay 2, Ghana 0