Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon is set to leave the club at the end of the season, he told beIN Sports on Tuesday. The consistent, super shotstopper has played 656 games in the country's top flight, most of which came with the Turin-based club.

The 43-year-old star won 10 Serie A titles and four Italian Cups in two spells with Juve. He played for PSG during the 2018-19 season.

"We have reached the end of a cycle and so it is right for me to take my leave," he said.

"This beautiful and very long experience with Juve will come to a definitive end this year."

Buffon is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers of the last several decades, leading Italy to glory at the 2006 World Cup. He started his career with Parma, playing from 1995-2001 before his move to Juve. He has made 525 appearances for Juve across three decades, but minutes have been hard to come by lately, which was to be expected. Buffon has played in just 16 Serie A games over the last two seasons.

Buffon holds the record for longest streak without conceding a goal in Serie A history, reaching 12 games during the 2015-16 season. He also has the most clean sheets and appearances in both Serie A history and Italian national team history.