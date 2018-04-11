Gianluigi Buffon speaks out at Juventus vs. Real Madrid referee: 'You aren't a man, you are an animal'

Juventus' dream of winning its third Champions League title ended in nightmarish fashion in Spain on Wednesday, thanks to a questionable penalty kick called late in the game that resulted in a Cristiano Ronaldo winner. As a result, Juventus is eliminated by an aggregate score of 4-3 and Real Madrid is off to the semifinals.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon lost his temper after the added time penalty call and received a red card for grilling referee Michael Oliver.

Yeah, you can't make contact with the official. It never ends well. Getty Images

Speaking to reporters after the match, Buffon did not hold back:

"If you have the cynicism to grant a penalty like that in the 93rd minute, you aren't a man, you are an animal," Buffon said.

Ouch, Gianluigi. Why don't you tell me how you really feel?

"If you don't have the personality, stay in the stands eating potato chips with your wife and don't take on a feat like this," Buffon added.

That's a tragic way to bounce out of the competition. That's not going to ever be easy to digest for the legendary keeper.

And then you kind of feel sorry for him.

And then you remember he's won over 20 trophies in his career, including the World Cup. He'll be fine, but this one will sting.