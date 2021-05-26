Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave AC Milan as a free agent in a decision that took a few weeks to settle before it was confirmed the club on Wednesday.

From sporting director and club legend Paolo Maldini: "Donnarumma will leave Milan -- we are very sorry. We wish him the best, our paths are separated."

The 22-year-old goalkeeper, in fact, refused AC Milan's latest offer of €8 million net (roughly $9.75 million) per year for five years because the request of Donnarumma and his agent Mino Raiola was set at over €10 million (roughly $12.19 million) net per season, with guaranteed bonuses and a release clause. This is why an agreement between both sides was never reached.

Donnarumma has been an AC Milan player since 2013 and is currently the starting goalkeeper for the Italian national team. Since breaking into Milan's first team in the 2015-16 season, Donnarumma has the second-most clean sheets in Serie A with 71, and has made the second most saves in Serie A with a whopping 614. He's also been simply ever present in goal, and is one of only three Serie A keepers to make over 200 appearances, 215 to be exact, over that time.

Donnarumma will now have the freedom to choose his next club as a free agent. Though no decision has yet been made, Juventus have shown interest for months but have not yet made any official offers. Juve are are happy with 31-year-old Polish keeper Wojciech Szczęsny. Foreign clubs that are interested in Donnarumma's services will now open talks with Raiola.

AC Milan, on the other hand, have already chosen their new goalkeeper as Mike Maignan was signed from Lille for €13 million (roughly $15.85 million) plus bonus. Maignan arrived in Milano two days ago for medical examinations and will sign his contract until June 2026.

Last season Donnaruma conceded the third-fewest goals per 90 minutes of any regular keeper, a 1.03 total bettered by only Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic and Napoli's David Ospina, although Ospina only appeared in 16 matches.