France face Gibraltar in their third UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday and Kylian Mbappe's side are looking to make it three wins from three after beating the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in their opening two games. Les Bleus already top Group B ahead of upcoming opponents Greece and Didier Deschamps will be targeting three more points to keep the French moving towards a painless qualifying process. This one should be straightforward with Gibraltar very much the whipping boys having lost 3-0 in their two opening games against the Dutch and the Greeks. Another pair of wins this international break and France can already look forward to 2024 confident that they will be involved.
Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:
How to watch and odds
- Date: Friday, June 16 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio do Algarve -- Algarve, Portugal
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Odds: Gibraltar +10000; Draw: +1800; France -10000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Team news
Gibraltar: Liam Walker is suspended while Graeme Torrilla, Julian Valarino, Reece Styche and Michael Yome have been left out. Niels Hartman debuted against the Dutch and will be hoping to start here. Captain Roy Chipolina should combine with Jayce Olivero and Bernardo Lopes at the back with Jack Sergeant and Ethan Britto completing a five-man defense while Nicholas Pozo could also start.
Possible Gibraltar XI: Coleing; Sergeant, R. Chipolina, Lopes, Olivero, Britto; Hernandez, Pozo, Ronan, Casciaro; Coombes.
France: Adrien Rabiot is out so Boubacar Kamara blew off his honeymoon to join the squad. William Saliba, Paul Pogba, Lucas Hernandez and N'Golo Kante are injured, but Christopher Nkunku, Ousmane Dembele and Wesley Fofana are all back and in contention for starts. Mbappe could go wide left with Kingsley Coman or Dembele taking the right while Antoine Griezmann should play behind Olivier Giroud or Randal Kolo Muani.
Possible France XI: Maignan; Kounde, W. Fofana, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Y. Fofana; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani.
Prediction
Anything other than a straightforward win would be concerning for France. If Les Bleus can score early, it could get quite ugly for Gibraltar who lost 9-0 to Belgium back in 2017 in what remains their record heaviest defeat. Pick: Gibraltar 0, France 3.