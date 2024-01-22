Gigi Riva, considered by many one of the most legendary icons of Italian soccer, died at the age of 79 on Monday.

Riva was taken to the hospital after falling ill at his home in Sardinia where his health deteriorated on later in the day. Known as one of the first true No. 9s of the game, Riva currently sits as the all-time Italian national team scorer at 35 goals and is known for helping the Azzuri win their first European Championship in 1968. He is also the face of a historical Cagliari team that won the Scudetto in 1970.

Riva was the first player from Cagliari to be called up to the national team, where he made his debut at the age of 20. He was among the protagonists of the triumph at the 1968 Euros, scoring a crucial goal to win the continental title in the final against Yugoslavia. He confirmed himself two years later, in the 1970 World Cup, scoring a brace in the quarterfinal and a goal in the "Match of the Century" against Germany and effectively dragging Italy to the final, where they then lost 4-1 to Brazil. Riva was an hero for millions of football fans in Italy, who knew him as "Rombo di Tuono," Rumble of Thunder, a nicknamed coined by Italian journalist Gianni Brera.

His love for the national team convinced him to accept the role of team manager of the national team in the 1990s. He participated in six editions of the World Cup, including the 2006 title run, and in five European Championships, becoming a fundamental figure in the dressing room and a precious point of reference for many players.

In 2011, he became part of the "Italian Football Hall of Fame." The Italian FA has announced that a minute of silence will be observed before the matches scheduled from Tuesday onto the weekend. Before the start of the second half of the Supercoppa Italiana between Inter and Napoli, a minute of silence was observed to commemorate the memory of Riva.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened," FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said. "Italian football is in mourning because it has left us a true national monument. Gigi Riva embodied the myth of the free man and the extraordinary footballer: His pride, his class and his sense of justice united generations and passionate millions of people. "Rombo di Tuono" tied his extraordinary career as an athlete and manager to the Azzurri, thanks to him we won the 1968 European Championship and the 2006 World Cup. Those who, like me, were lucky enough to know him today lose a friend and an important point of reference."

Former goalkeeper and Italy's captain Gigi Buffon wrote on Instagram: "You were among the greatest footballers of our Italy and a giant away from the playing fields. You offered me a guide and a point of reference and we shared the difficult moments, the defeats, as well as the most beautiful victory. Continue to give me your advice even from up there. Ciao, Rombo di Tuono!"