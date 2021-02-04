The 2020 FIFA Club World Cup will begin on Thursday, Feb. 4 in Qatar and last seven days until the final on Feb. 11 as six teams from different regions battle for the right to be crowned champions of the world. The tournament was initially planned for December of 2020, but because of the challenges and delays faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was pushed back in order to give each confederation enough time to finish their continental competitions.

Bayern Munich and Palmeiras, considered the elite from the competition, won't start their journey until the semifinal. Tigres UANL, meanwhile, notched a come-from-behind victory over South Korean outfit Ulsan Hyundai in the quarterfinals thanks to a brace by Andre-Pierre Gignac. They will face Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras on Sunday for the right to reach the final.

Let's take a look at the participants and their respective confederations, as well as the schedule below. It's worth noting that Auckland City withdrew from the competition due to COVID-19 concerns. Every match will be available to stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

Bayern Munich (Germany): 2019-20 UEFA Champions League winners

Palmeiras (Brazil): 2020 Copa Libertadores winners (CONMEBOL)

Al Ahly (Egypt): 2019-20 CAF Champions League winners

Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea): 2020 AFC Champions League

Tigres UANL (Mexico): 2020 CONCACAF Champions League winners

Al-Duhail (Qatar): Hosts and 2019-20 Qatar Stars League winners



Auckland City (Australia): Nominated by OFC, but later withdrew from the competition

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

First round

Sunday, Feb. 1

Al-Duhail 3, Auckland City 0

(3-0 result awarded to Al-Duhail after match was forfeited by Auckland City)

Second round

Thursday, Feb. 4

Tigres UANL 2, Ulsan Hyundai 1

Al-Duhail vs. Al Ahly, 12:30 p.m. (FS2)

Fifth-place match

Sunday, Feb. 7

Ulsan Hyundai vs. Al-Duhail/Al Ahly loser, 10 a.m. (FS1)

Semifinals

Sunday, Feb. 7

Palmeiras vs. Tigres UANL, 1 p.m. (FS1)

Monday, Feb. 8

Al-Duhail/Al Ahly winner vs. Bayern Munich, 1 p.m. (FS2)

Third-place match

Thursday, Feb. 11

TBD vs. Palmeiras/Tigres UANL loser, 10 a.m. (FS2)

Final

Thursday, Feb. 11

Al-Duhail/Al Ahly/Bayern Munich vs. Palmeiras/Tigres UANL, 1 p.m. (FS1)