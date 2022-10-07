At least one person has died following altercations between police and fans during an Argentine league match between Gimnasia La Plata and Boca Juniors on Thursday. The match was stopped after just minutes by officials following serious incidents outside of the stadium that forced police to use tear gas.

According to authorities, fans of Gimnasia were trying to storm their way into an already sold-out stadium. Police then used rubber bullet and tear gas in an effort to force the fans to stand down.

"Unfortunately, there is a dead person," Buenos Aires minister of security Sergio Berni said. "He died of a heart problem when he was transported to the hospital."

After the incident got out of control, the tear gas entered the field and players and fans could be seen covering their faces. In addition, fans were attempting to exit the stadium.

"The AFA strongly repudiates the events that took place today in the vicinity of Gimnasia stadium and expresses its commitment to continue working to eradicate this kind of incidents that tarnishes the spirit of football," the Argentine Football Association said in a statement on its Twitter account following the incident.

Only Gimnasia fans were permitted to attend Thursday's match at Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium after the Buenos Aires province banned supporters of visiting teams beginning in 2013 following instances of violence.

This comes just days after 174 people were killed at a soccer match in Indonesia on Saturday after police fired tear gas inside of a stadium. Fans ended up being trampled and suffocated due to the tear gas and chaos.

