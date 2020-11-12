Rising American soccer star Gio Reyna has agreed to a contract extension at Borussia Dortmund until 2024, sources told CBS Sports on Thursday. Reyna, 17, is with the United States men's national team and is set to make his debut for the team later in the day against Wales. The move cannot be announced until he turns 18, which is on Friday.

The deal was first reported by German publication Ruhr Nachrichten.

The England-born talent has had an astronomical rise at Dortmund since joining the club in 2019, becoming a regular in the side and starting key matches in both the Champions League and Bundesliga. He already has 28 matches under his belt for the German club and has formed quite the partnership in attack with superstar striker Erling Haaland. Reyna has also drawn interest from Real Madrid based on his stellar play, though sources say his only focus is being at Dortmund and continuing to develop.

CBS Sports will have more on this story as information becomes available.