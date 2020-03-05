Gio Reyna commits to USMNT amid interest from England, Argentina: 'I only want to play for the United States'

There's been plenty of speculation as to which country young American prospect and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna would represent at the senior level. In an interview with German publication Ruhr Nachrichten on Thursday, he spoke about the situation at length and eliminated any suspense by committing to the United States men's national team.

"I'm aware of the rumors, but it's quite clear: I only want to play for the United States. That's my home country," Reyna said.

The 17-year-old is the son of former USMNT captain Claudio Reyna, and the current Borussia Dortmund man was eligible to potentially represent four countries: United States, Argentina, Portugal and England. Reyna's grandfather and Claudio's father, is from Argentina. His grandmother and Claudio's mother, is Portuguese. Gio Reyna was born in England when his dad was playing overseas and both of his parents are American, and he spent his youth years playing soccer in the United States. Reports as of late have stated that both Argentina and England have been tracking him closely.

USMNT posted a photo of a young Gio Reyna wearing a USMNT jersey and an American flag emoji on Thursday.

Reyna has played for the U.S. youth national teams for years and in January became the youngest American to ever play in the Bundesliga at 17 years of age and 66 days, beating a record held by Christian Pulisic. Reyna has seen his role increase with Dortmund as of late and set up Erling Haaland's winning goal against PSG in the Champions League round of 16 first leg last month. He also scored his first goal with an unbelievable strike in early February.

In speaking to those close to Reyna, it never felt like he would even really entertain the idea of switching to another federation with the expectation being all along that he'd play for the USMNT.

The talented midfielder will be called up to the senior national team later this month assuming he's fit, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter said at MLS Media Day last week.

If Reyna plays for the USMNT in friendlies this month against the Netherlands and Wales, he still would be technically eligible to switch federations. Once he plays in an official competition, such as World Cup qualifying, then he would be officially cap-tied to the federation.

Dortmund plays Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.