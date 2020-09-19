Gio Reyna got the surprise start for Borussia Dortmund in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday against Borussia Monchengladbach, and he came delivered in a big way.

The 17-year-old American prospect came through with the opening goal in the first half, which also happened to be his first career Bundesliga goal for the club. The former NYCFC youth player finished brilliantly with his right foot inside the box, sending it to the left side of the goal and past veteran goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Take a look:

A special moment for the young American, and it comes after his first goal earlier this year in the German Cup. Though that one was a better looking, this one was still quite impressive and may end up being the winner. Dortmund sealed a 3-0 win with Erling Haaland scoring the other two. Dortmund have a match against Augsburg next week before meeting Bayern Munich in the DFL Supercup final on Sept. 30.