Los Angeles FC's defense is about to get a little more experienced. Legendary defender Georgio Chiellini will be joining on a TAM deal when the transfer window officially opens. After his contract expired at Juventus following last season, it was clear that Chiellini would be on the move with Major League Soccer as the most likely destination, narrowing down a move to the black and gold.

During his Juventus career, Chiellini played 559 matches and scored 36 goals. He won nine Serie A titles, five Supercoppa Italiana, and five Coppa Italias. With the Italy national team, Chiellini helped them win UEFA Euro 2020 after beating England at Wembley in a thrilling penalty shootout last year.

A defender with his experience coming to MLS will have quite a bit to offer even at 37 years of age. Chiellini will be a welcome addition to a team that is currently already in solid form. With Mamadou Fall showing promise as a young defender, pointers from a living legend like Chiellini could foster his development in the years to come.

It remains to be seen how Steve Cherundolo will use Chiellini on the field but this isn't a move that he would likely make without getting regular playing time. While he may not have the pace to keep up with some MLS attackers, positional awareness is something that gets better with age. LAFC are atop the Western Conference having only allowed 16 goals in 14 games played.