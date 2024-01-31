Giovanni Reyna is due to undergo a medical at Nottingham Forest later on Wednesday as he concludes his season-long loan move from Borussia Dortmund, according to CBS Sports sources. The USMNT international has opted for the Premier League switch despite interest from the likes of Sevilla and Marseille as he bids to find the first-team football that was so scarce for him at the Westfalenstadion.

The agreement between Forest and Dortmund is expected to include a purchase option for the Premier League club. Forest are due to cover the entirety of Reyna's salary as Nuno Espirito Santo's side battle against relegation. Defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday night has the Trees 16th in the Premier League table, just two points clear of the bottom three.

Reyna, 21, has long been considered one of the brightest young talents in United States soccer and moved to Dortmund amid much fanfare in 2020. Since then he has made 121 appearances in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 16 assists. Those numbers might be higher were it not for a string of injuries that have slowed his progress in recent years. Reyna has played the full 90 minutes on just 10 occasions for BVB.

Dortmund's signing of Jadon Sancho on loan has further blocked Reyna's path to regular minutes and with the Copa America on home soil ahead of him this summer, a move away from Dortmund was inevitable this winter. Playing in the Premier League will offer the attacking midfielder the chance to prove his worth to Gregg Berhalter at the highest level, though Reyna will face a significant challenge to establish himself in the Forest XI. Morgan Gibbs-White is a lock in his favored number 10 spot while the likes of Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nicolas Dominguez and Nico Williams have picked up minutes on the flanks.