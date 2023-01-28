La Liga leaders Barcelona are away at Girona this weekend in a Catalan derby which Xavi will hope at least maintains his team's three-point lead. The home side are firmly in midtable and the visitors will be without both Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres due to suspension. It could also be a first for the Blaugrana's new Senyera fourth jersey. Barca overcame Real Sociedad in midweek to reach the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Jan. 28 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 28 | 10:15 a.m. ET Location: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi -- Girona, Catalonia, Spain

Estadi Municipal de Montilivi -- Girona, Catalonia, Spain TV/Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Girona +450; Draw: +320; Barcelona -175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Girona: Michel's men were unbeaten in seven until their 1-0 loss to Villarreal. David Lopez, Reinier, Ibrahima Kebe and Santiago Bueno will all be missing. However, Taty Castellanos could come in for Cristhian Stuani while Javi Hernandez should fill in for the suspended Bueno who saw red against El Submarino Amarillo.

Listen below and follow House of Champions, a CBS Sports soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to tune in for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Barca: Unbeaten in eight in La Liga with seven of those wins, Xavi's men are in strong form. Pedri is fit despite coming off against Sociedad while Lewandwoski and Torres are banned but not hurt. Marcos Alonso, Raphinha, Sergi Roberto, and Jordi Alba could all start while Ansu Fati is also a possibility to replace the Polish hitman up top.

Prediction

This one should be tight as Girona do not do blowout losses and Barca are not at full strength in attack. Given that it is also something of a derby too, this one has narrow away win with both teams scoring written all over it. Pick: Girona 1, Barca 2.