Two teams on opposite ends of the UEFA Champions League standings face off on Tuesday as Liverpool visit Girona on Paramount+. The Reds are a perfect 5-0-0 through their first five UCL matches, outscoring opponents 12-1. They visit a Girona side that played very well in last season's Champions League but head into Matchday 6 with a single win so far in tournament play. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Estadi Montilivi in Girona is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Girona vs. Liverpool odds list the visitors as the -240 favorites (risk $240 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Girona as the +600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +390 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the place to stream Champions League matches this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, EFL League One, NFL on CBS, Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. You can now get the first seven days of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Girona

Girona vs. Liverpool date: Tuesday, Dec. 10

Girona vs. Liverpool time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Girona vs. Liverpool live stream: Paramount+ (Get seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

UEFA Champions League picks for Liverpool vs. Girona

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Girona vs. Liverpool, Eimer is backing Liverpool to score in both halves for a +100 payout. The expert notes that Girona haven't necessarily played poorly this season. However, their roster was picked apart over the offseason and isn't built to handle a congested schedule with both domestic and international games. As such, they will have a very hard time beating a Liverpool side that has been almost completely unbeatable this season.

Arne Slot's offense has been on fire all season regardless of its opponent. The Reds have scored two or more goals in each of their last nine matches across all competitions. Mohamed Salah has one goal and four assists over Liverpool's first five UCL matches, and he is expected to find the back of the net again since he has scored three goals over his last two Premier League appearances. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see EFL League One, Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.