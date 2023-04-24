Real Madrid are five points clear in second place after Atletico lost the chance to gain ground in La Liga when they lost away at Barcelona on Sunday. Los Blancos can stretch that lead over their bitter Madrid rivals if they win away at Catalonia-based Girona on Tuesday. Real have won four consecutive games 2-0 across all competitions and Carlo Ancelotti's men face Girona and then Almeria, Real Sociedad and Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final before returning to UEFA Champions League action against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the semifinals. Midtable Girona were unbeaten in four until their loss to Valladolid over the weekend.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Apr. 29 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Apr. 29 | 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi -- Girona, Catalonia, Spain

TV: ESPN

Odds: Girona +450; Draw: +333; Real -182 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Team news

Girona: Borja Garcia, David Lopez, Joel Roca, Yangel Herrera and Ibrahima Kebe will miss the visit of Real through injury while Toni Villa and Aleix Garcia are concerns for Michel's men. Santiago Bueno and Valentin Castellanos are expected back for the home side and captain Cristhian Stuani should continue to lead the line.

Potential Girona XI: Gazzaniga; A Martinez, Bueno, Juanpe, J Hernandez; Riquelme, Romeu, Martin, Tsygankov; Castellanos, Stuani (c).

Real: David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are out while Dani Ceballos is suspended after he was booked against Celta Vigo. Karim Benzema went 90 against the Galicians so could be spared here to keep him sharp and injury-free ahead of the run-in. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric could return with Dani Carvajal as Ancelotti tries to keep his players as fresh as possible ahead of the UCL semis.

Potential Real XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho (c); Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Prediction

Considering the absences on the hosts' side and the visitors' recent solid form, it would be tough to bet against Real getting another win by two goals here against Girona. Despite rotation, this should be a straightforward enough win for Ancelotti's men. Pick: Girona 0, Real 2.