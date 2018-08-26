Girona vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online
Los Blancos play their first road match of the season
Real Madrid plays its first road contest of the season when it visits Girona this Sunday in Matchday 2. After a season-opening win, Los Blancos hope to make it two wins from two against a team that has shown it can compete, finishing an impressive 10th place last season.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch Girona vs. Real Madrid in the USA
When: Sunday at 4:15 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch in Spain
The match will air on Movistar+ in Spain.
What's at stake?
Three points on the second matchday and a chance for Girona to pull off a big upset. Meanwhile, Real Madrid continues life without Cristiano Ronaldo, looking to impress on the road.
Girona vs. Real Madrid prediction
Real Madrid plays a close game early but then breaks free in the second half through Marco Asensio. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Girona 1.
