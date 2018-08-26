Girona vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online

Los Blancos play their first road match of the season

Real Madrid plays its first road contest of the season when it visits Girona this Sunday in Matchday 2. After a season-opening win, Los Blancos hope to make it two wins from two against a team that has shown it can compete, finishing an impressive 10th place last season.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Girona vs. Real Madrid in the USA

When: Sunday at 4:15 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch in Spain

The match will air on Movistar+ in Spain.

What's at stake?

Three points on the second matchday and a chance for Girona to pull off a big upset. Meanwhile, Real Madrid continues life without Cristiano Ronaldo, looking to impress on the road.

Girona vs. Real Madrid prediction

Real Madrid plays a close game early but then breaks free in the second half through Marco Asensio. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Girona 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories