Girona vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online

Real Madrid plays its first road contest of the season when it visits Girona this Sunday in Matchday 2. After a season-opening win, Los Blancos hope to make it two wins from two against a team that has shown it can compete, finishing an impressive 10th place last season.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Girona vs. Real Madrid in the USA

When: Sunday at 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV

How to watch in Spain

The match will air on Movistar+ in Spain.

What's at stake?

Three points on the second matchday and a chance for Girona to pull off a big upset. Meanwhile, Real Madrid continues life without Cristiano Ronaldo, looking to impress on the road.

Girona vs. Real Madrid prediction

Real Madrid plays a close game early but then breaks free in the second half through Marco Asensio. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Girona 1.