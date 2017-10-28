Goalkeeper sent off for urinating during a soccer match in England
If you were wondering whether it was OK to relieve yourself during a match, it turns out it's not
Salford City and Bradford Park Avenue battled on Saturday in a National League North encounter in England when something truly unbelievable happened. It was the 88th minute when goalkeeper Max Crocombe of Salford City was shown a red card.
Was it for a horror tackle? Did he touch the ball with his hands outside of the box?
No, he just had to pee.
The goalkeeper was shown a red card for "urinating during the game," according to Bradford Park Avenue.
Here's the tweet from Salford City where they didn't know why he was carded.
And here's the confirmation from Bradford Park, who lost 2-1.
Now, come on. It's the 88th minute, you can't hold it in for a few more? Usually the rush of playing gives you enough willpower to hold it.
Salford City is owned by Valencia owner Peter Lim and Manchester United legends Phil Neville, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs.
