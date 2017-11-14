Goalkeeping blunder keeps USMNT from beating a Ronaldo-less Portugal in a friendly

In its first match since failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the U.S. men's national team took home a 1-1 draw from Euro 2016 champs Portugal. Facing the talented Iberians, who were without Cristiano Ronaldo but still loaded with young and veteran talent, the Americans held their own and were unlucky to not win the match.

Some young players showed promise and created some opportunities, but the win was not meant to be after a horrendous gaffe by goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

Things started well, as Schalke youngster Weston McKennie opened the scoring just 21 minutes in with a lovely near-post finish.

Debut goal for Weston McKennie! 🔥🇺🇸 https://t.co/JiUklslDif — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 14, 2017

But then, this happened. Here's the error by Horvath that resulted in Portugal's goal:

Horvath probably wants this one back. 🙈 https://t.co/kITOGZ9qhD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 14, 2017

Unlucky, but a good experience for these young players who hope to play a part in the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle.