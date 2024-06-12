The Golazo 100 is now officially out and now that we the full list we can now look at what players have been included and others that have been left out of the list. Let's now take a look at the list dividing the best 100 men's soccer players around the world by their positions, starting from the goalkeepers.

Golazo 100 full list

Goalkeepers

Only eight goalkeepers made it into the list, starting from iconic German Manuel Neuer who made it into the 87th position. Alisson has been named as the best goalkeeper (31), while his Brazilian teammate Ederson follows him in 35th place.

8. Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich (87)

7. Mike Maignan, AC Milan (84)

6. Jan Oblak, Atletico de Madrid (79)

5. Emiliano Martinez, Aston Villa (64)

4. Marc ter Stegen, FC Barcelona (61)

3. Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid (43)

2. Ederson, Manchester City (35)

1. Alisson, Liverpool (31)

Defenders

Not an easy job to name the top ten defenders around the world. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as the number one of this list while it's interesting to notice that there are only two non-Premier League defenders in the top ten with Joshua Kimmich (defending on if you even define him as a defender) and Antonio Rudiger and four out of ten players are currently in the Manchester City squad.

10. John Stones, Manchester City (63)

9. Gabriel, Arsenal (55)

8. Josko Gvardiol, Manchester City (51)

7. Kyle Walker, Manchester City (46)

6. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool (41)

5. Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich (39)

4. Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid (32)

3. William Saliba, Arsenal (26)

2. Ruben Dias, Manchester City (25)

1. Virgin van Dijk, Liverpool (21)

Midfielders

The midfielders' list, it's much more equal between the leagues as there are also two Real Madrid players, one for Bayer Leverkusen and also one for Bayern Munich in the top 10. Manchester City (4) and Arsenal (2) dominate the rest of the top 10 regarding the midfielders. Also the overall list was extremely top heavy in midfielders with half of the top 18 players playing in the center of the park.

10. Toni Kroos, Real Madrid (22)

9. Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich (18)

8. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal (17)

7. Bernardo Silva, Manchester City (16)

6. Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen (15)

5. Declan Rice, Arsenal (14)

4. Phil Foden, Manchester City (8)

3. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City (7)

2. Rodri, Manchester City (5)

1. Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid (3)

Forwards

Apart from the top three, which is something we could easily predicted, there are some interesting inclusions here. One Serie A player cracked the top ten of both strikers and general list and the only MLS player present in the Top 100 also here. You know who we are talking about with that one. And once again strikers remain a huge part of the top of the overall Golazo 100 with six of the top 10 and 10 of the top 20 playing up top.

10. Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona (19)

9. Antoine Griezmann, Atletico de Madrid (13)

8. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami (12)

7. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal (11)

6. Lautaro Martinez, Inter (10)

5. Mo Salah, Liverpool (9)

4. Harry Kane, Bayern Munich (6)

3. Erling Haaland, Manchester City (4)

2. Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid (2)

1. Kylian Mbappe, PSG (1)