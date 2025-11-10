Happy men's international break to all who celebrate! Manchester City went into the break on a high with a statement-making win over Liverpool, while the UEFA Women's Champions League soaks up the spotlight midweek. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest to start a new week.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 A title contender bites the dust

It is definitely too early to anoint a Premier League champion, but 11 games in, it just might be time to ring the death knell on Liverpool's chances of going all the way. The Reds notched a 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday, completely outmatched by Pep Guardiola's side as first place slips further out of reach for Arne Slot's group.

Liverpool's 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League may have inspired some confidence that things are finally trending in the right direction for Slot's side, but on Sunday, their imperfections were once again clear to see. The manager went with an identical lineup and received an early boost as Giorgi Mamardashvili saved Erling Haaland's penalty, all while ruing Virgil van Dijk's disallowed goal in the first half and hyping up the fact that they limited City to just 0.81 expected goals outside of the spotkick. None of it erases the fact that the Reds took just one shot on target and had just 0.71 expected goals of their own to speak of. As James Benge observed at Etihad Stadium, Liverpool have done little to address the problems that have plagued them all season long.

Benge: "When they return [from the international break], they will do so to a team that has not addressed the issues that have been apparent since the Community Shield. This team cannot defend its flanks … The problem wasn't [Conor] Bradley. There are maybe a handful of fullbacks in world football who could have dealt with [Jeremy] Doku in his current form. Liverpool threw two at him, but Dominik Szoboszlai was no more effective a shield. On the rare occasions where [Mohamed] Salah did track back, you could see why Slot was so prepared to let him shade the defending last season."

The defeat leaves them in eighth place, eight points adrift of the first-place spot they had such a firm grip on this time last season. City were also imperfect, but Haaland finally had a supporting cast join him on the scoresheet as Doku and Josko Gvardiol each bagged a goal of their own. Guardiola's side are now just four points behind Arsenal after 11 games, positioning themselves as the most likely title challenger as the race for top spot begins to take shape.

🇫🇷🇩🇪 Lyon look to extend perfect UWCL start

It may still be early days in this season's edition of the UEFA Women's Champions League but heading into Matchday 3, a few teams have already begun to stake their claim as potential winners. Five teams enter this week's fixtures with two wins out of two, the list including a match of surprises like Wolfsburg, Manchester United and Real Madrid. They are joined by two heavyweights in Barcelona and OL Lyoness, the latter of which can extend that winning streak on Tuesday when they host Wolfsburg.

Lyon, the record eight-time UEFA Women's Champions League winners, are the definition of a behemoth but have reinvented themselves to match the modern ambitions of the women's game. A handful of mainstays departed the club in recent years, but a selection of younger stars has replaced them – midfielders Melchie Dumonay and Lily Yohannes have stolen the show in their first wins of the European season, Dumonay doing so in a 2-1 win at reigning champions Arsenal on Matchday 1. It is appropriate, then, that their slogan of the season is "New Story, Same Legend," especially so under new ownership and management. Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg, one of the team's mainstays during a period of transition, said in a recent interview that the newcomers have been welcome additions to a storied Lyon team, including new manager Jonatan Giraldez.

Hegerberg: "He's a guy who is very intense in the way he wants to work. He's very competitive, and I find that very positive. I like competition. He's already doing his interviews in French, which shows commitment and leadership our team like Lyon. I hope we manage to work hard together, and do what he wants to develop as a team, because that's what we need moving forward. It's exciting. We have to build, stone by stone, piece by piece and make sure we achieve something."

How quickly Giraldez can put all the new pieces together is the big question that faces Lyon this season, including in Tuesday's clash against Wolfsburg. Lyon will be heavily favored but this match will mark an important opportunity for Giraldez's side to create some distance between them and the other Champions League participants, with only the league phase's four teams guaranteed direct qualification for the quarterfinals.

🏆 "We're not underdogs": Gotham FC pulled off the first big upset of the NWSL playoffs, ousting No. 1 Kansas City Current in extra time to set up a semifinal meeting with the Orlando Pride. Plus, the Washington Spirit will host the Portland Thorns as the last four NWSL champions make up the last four teams standing.

🆕 NWSL to Atlanta: The NWSL will reportedly award Atlanta with an expansion team, accepting a league record expansion fee of $165 million for a franchise backed by the owners of MLS' Atlanta United and the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

🔴 A "clear" mistake?: Liverpool manager Arne Slot said it was "obvious and clear that the wrong decision had been made" when Virgil van Dijk's goal was disallowed in the first half of his side's loss at Manchester City.

🌴 Miami advance: Lionel Messi scored a brace in Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Nashville SC on Saturday, booking a berth in Eastern Conference semifinals against FC Cincinnati in the process.

💵 Best bets

UEFA Women's Champions League: OL Lyonnes vs. Wolfsburg, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Under 2.5 goals scored (+140) – OL Lyonnes enter this match as the clear favorites, with talented attackers like Tabitha Chawinga and Melchie Dumonay likely to lead the charge as they look for a third win in three. Wolfsburg may still come out on the losing side despite their best efforts but goalkeeper Stina Johannes may have it in her to come up with a big performance that at least restricts Lyon's attacking might, especially since the French side are only off to a modest start up top with just five goals in two games so far this season in Europe.

