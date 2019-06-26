Gold Cup 2019 scores, standings, schedule, start times, dates: Knockout stage almost set as USMNT gears up for Panama

All roads lead to Chicago for the 2019 Gold Cup final. Check out the complete group standings and schedule

The 2019 Gold Cup began on on Saturday, June 15 as heavyweights like Mexico and the United States kicked off their journey to be crowed champions of CONCACAF. Twelve participants were placed into four groups containing the United States, Mexico, Honduras and Costa Rica. The six nations that qualified due to participating in the hexagonal for 2018 World Cup qualifying (the four aforementioned plus Panama and Trinidad and Tobago) were drawn with the remaining 10 teams that made it as a result of qualifying via the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League. Mexico is the reigning champion and locked into Group A, while the U.S. will take on 2018 World Cup participant Panama in Group D. Here are all the groups and the schedule of matches, with times yet to be determined.

Format

There are four groups of four, and the top two teams from each group move on to the quarterfinals. Group winners take on group runners-up in the quarters. 

How to stream, watch on TV

The cup will air on Fox Sports in English and Univision in Spanish.

Groups and Schedule

Group A GP W D L GD PTS
Mexico*33 0 0 +109
Canada*32 0 1+96
Martinique 31 0 2-23
Cuba 3 0 0 3-17 0

June 15
Canada 4, Martinique 0
Mexico 7, Cuba 0

June 19
Martinique 3, Cuba 0
Mexico 3, Canada 1

June 23
Canada 7, Cuba 0
Mexico 3, Martinique 2

Group B GP W D L GD PTS
Haiti*33 0 0 +49
Costa Rica*32 0 1+46
Bermuda31 0 203
Nicaragua
3 0 0 3-8 0

June 16
Haiti 2, Bermuda 1
Costa Rica 4, Nicaragua 0

June 17
Haiti 2, Nicaragua 0
Costa Rica 2, Bermuda 1

June 24
Bermuda 2, Nicaragua 0
Haiti 2, Costa Rica 1

Group C GP W D L GD PTS
Jamaica312 0 +15
Curaçao311104
El Salvador3111-34
Honduras31 0 2+23

June 17
El Salvador 1, Curaçao 0
Jamaica 3, Honduras 2

June 21
El Salvador 0, Jamaica 0
Curaçao 1, Honduras 0

June 25
Jamaica 1, Curaçao 1
Honduras 4, El Salvador 0

Group D GP W D L GD PTS
United States 22 0 0 +106
Panama 22 0 0 +46
Guyana20 0 2-6 0
Trinidad and Tobago2 0 0 2-8 0

June 18
Panama 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0
United States 4, Guyana 0

June 22
Panama 4, Guyana 2
United States 6, Trinidad and Tobago 0

June 26
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana, 6:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City
Panama vs. United States, 9 p.m. ET in Kansas City

Quarterfinals

June 29
Haiti vs. Canada, 7 p.m. ET in Houston
Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 10 p.m. ET in Houston

June 30
Jamaica vs. Group D runner-up, 5:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia
Group D winner vs. Curaçao, 8:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia

Semifinals

July 2
Mexico/Costa Rica vs. Haiti/Canada, 10:30 p.m. ET in Glendale

July 3
TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m. ET in Nashville

Final

July 7 
TBD vs. TBD, 9:15 p.m. ET in Chicago

