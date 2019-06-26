Gold Cup 2019 scores, standings, schedule, start times, dates: Knockout stage almost set as USMNT gears up for Panama
All roads lead to Chicago for the 2019 Gold Cup final. Check out the complete group standings and schedule
The 2019 Gold Cup began on on Saturday, June 15 as heavyweights like Mexico and the United States kicked off their journey to be crowed champions of CONCACAF. Twelve participants were placed into four groups containing the United States, Mexico, Honduras and Costa Rica. The six nations that qualified due to participating in the hexagonal for 2018 World Cup qualifying (the four aforementioned plus Panama and Trinidad and Tobago) were drawn with the remaining 10 teams that made it as a result of qualifying via the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League. Mexico is the reigning champion and locked into Group A, while the U.S. will take on 2018 World Cup participant Panama in Group D. Here are all the groups and the schedule of matches, with times yet to be determined.
Format
There are four groups of four, and the top two teams from each group move on to the quarterfinals. Group winners take on group runners-up in the quarters.
How to stream, watch on TV
The cup will air on Fox Sports in English and Univision in Spanish. You can watch the games on fuboTV (Try for free). For a complete look at how to watch the Gold Cup in Spanish, visit our sister site CNET en Español.
Groups and Schedule
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Mexico*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+10
|9
|Canada*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+9
|6
|Martinique
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|3
|Cuba
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-17
|0
June 15
Canada 4, Martinique 0
Mexico 7, Cuba 0
June 19
Martinique 3, Cuba 0
Mexico 3, Canada 1
June 23
Canada 7, Cuba 0
Mexico 3, Martinique 2
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Haiti*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+4
|9
|Costa Rica*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+4
|6
|Bermuda
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Nicaragua
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-8
|0
June 16
Haiti 2, Bermuda 1
Costa Rica 4, Nicaragua 0
June 17
Haiti 2, Nicaragua 0
Costa Rica 2, Bermuda 1
June 24
Bermuda 2, Nicaragua 0
Haiti 2, Costa Rica 1
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Jamaica
|3
|1
|2
|0
|+1
|5
|Curaçao
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|El Salvador
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-3
|4
|Honduras
|3
|1
|0
|2
|+2
|3
June 17
El Salvador 1, Curaçao 0
Jamaica 3, Honduras 2
June 21
El Salvador 0, Jamaica 0
Curaçao 1, Honduras 0
June 25
Jamaica 1, Curaçao 1
Honduras 4, El Salvador 0
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|United States
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+10
|6
|Panama
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+4
|6
|Guyana
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-6
|0
|Trinidad and Tobago
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-8
|0
June 18
Panama 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0
United States 4, Guyana 0
June 22
Panama 4, Guyana 2
United States 6, Trinidad and Tobago 0
June 26
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana, 6:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City
Panama vs. United States, 9 p.m. ET in Kansas City
Quarterfinals
June 29
Haiti vs. Canada, 7 p.m. ET in Houston
Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 10 p.m. ET in Houston
June 30
Jamaica vs. Group D runner-up, 5:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia
Group D winner vs. Curaçao, 8:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia
Semifinals
July 2
Mexico/Costa Rica vs. Haiti/Canada, 10:30 p.m. ET in Glendale
July 3
TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m. ET in Nashville
Final
July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 9:15 p.m. ET in Chicago
