You thought things were just going to slow down? With the Concacaf Nations League over, the focus in North American soccer shifts towards the 2023 Gold Cup that kicks off all across the United States and Canada. Sixteen teams will battle from June 24-July 16 for the now-lesser continental crown (more on that below), but there is still plenty at stake with so much on the horizon on the road the 2026 World Cup.

Here's what to know:

Why isn't Gregg Berhalter coaching?

U.S. Soccer made a lot of noise during the Nations League week and not just because of the results, where they won the tournament. Gregg Berhalter is back with the national team after a wild end to his tenure in 2022. There was the feud with the Reyna family that involved the revelation of a decades old domestic violence incident between Berhalter and his now-wife, then-girlfriend, and there were also blackmail allegations concerning Gio Reyna's parents, Claudio and Danielle. It wasn't clear what direction the federation would go after Berhalter's contract expired at year's end, but an investigation cleared Berhalter to remain a candidate and in the end got the job.

New sporting director Matt Crocker said he spoke to 10 candidates. Jesse Marsch was long viewed as the fan favorite before being sacked at Leeds United prior to their relegation from the Premier League, but once his agent ruled him out of the running, Berhalter was quickly named coach.

But U.S. Soccer's announcement of the hiring stated that he would take over the coaching duties following the Gold Cup, where his former assistant B.J. Callaghan is the interim manager. Callaghan coached the team to their Nations League triumph as well, and they are giving Berhalter time to sit back, analyze the performances during this competition and start fresh once it concludes.

That's why you won't see him leading the team during this tournament.

USMNT are reigning champs and favorites

The Americans won the first-ever edition of the tournament, taking care of Mexico in the 2021 final. On top of that, they won the last Gold Cup that same year, beating Mexico. In the 2022 World Cup, they were the only team from North America to make it to the round of 16. Needless to say, the USA are the kings of Concacaf and have won three of the last five Gold Cups.

Other teams contending would be Mexico and Canada, with the last team outside of those three to make the final being Jamaica in 2017.

USMNT's schedule

June 24: USA vs. Jamaica, 9:30 p.m. ET

June 28: USA vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m ET

July 2: USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7 p.m. ET

Gold Cup groups

Group A

USMNT



Jamaica

Trinidad and Tobago

Saint Kitts and Nevis/French Guiana

Group B



Haiti

Honduras

Mexico

Qatar

Group C



Costa Rica

El Salvador

Panama

Martinique/Puerto Rico

Group D

Canada

Cuba

Guatemala

Guadeloupe/Guyana

How important is this competition?



It used to be the premiere competition in North America, but it's been passed over by the Concacaf Nations League. Now, sure, you can debate it, but if you look at the teams that USA, Canada and Mexico take to the Nations League, then you can tell.

This has now become the secondary competition in the region, one that is still important but far from one you have to win to save your job. That has turned out to be Nations League when it comes to Mexico.

Winners of this tournament get prize money but success in this competition has no impact on who qualifies for the 2024 Copa America, like the Nations League does.

The U.S. squad is going to look very different

As mentioned above, these squads are just a bit different. It's more of a "b squad" competition. The bigger-name players on the team are goalkeeper Matt Turner, center back Miles Robinson and striker Jesus Ferreira. The rest are guys who come in and out of the national team or young up-and-comers like Cade Cowell, who just shined at the U-20 World Cup as the Americans made the quarterfinals.

The system will be similar, the bigger-named players will get a ton of minutes, but you will see some young guys get some really great experience during this competition, looking to throw their hats in the ring for what is to come, including the 2024 Copa America.

Nicaragua were kicked out of the tournament

The Nicaragua national team were set to play in the competition as part of Group A with the United States, Jamaica and a team yet to be determined. But Concacaf announced on June 13 that they would be kicked out after fielding an ineligible player.

As a result, Trinidad and Tobago replaced them in the group as a result of being the highest second-place team overall from League B in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League.



