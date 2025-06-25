The bracket is officially set for the Concacaf Gold Cup knockout rounds, setting the stage for the final eight teams to map their route to the July 6 final at Houston's NRG Stadium.

This year's quarterfinalists are headlined by a familiar mix of teams, including 2026 World Cup hosts the U.S. men's national team, Mexico and Canada. Each of them topped their groups and are also joined by Concacaf Nations League runners-up Panama in that category, while three-time winners Costa Rica and guest team Saudi Arabia also made the cut. Two surprise contenders round out the last eight – Honduras, who reach this stage for the first time since 2021 and Guatemala, who are in the knockouts for the second edition in a row after a 12-year absence.

The quarterfinals will take place on Saturday and Sunday at StateFarm Stadium in the Phoenix suburbs and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, respectively, with doubleheaders set in each stadium. All eight teams will target a spot in the semifinals on July 2 before two clinch a spot in the final on July 6.

Here's a glance at the Gold Cup knockout stage bracket and schedule.

2025 Gold Cup bracket

2025 Gold Cup knockout stage schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Quarterfinals

Saturday, June 28

Panama vs. Honduras, 7:15 p.m. (FS1)

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia, 10:15 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, June 29

Canada vs. Guatemala, 4 p.m. (FS1)

USMNT vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m. (Fox)

Semifinals

Wednesday, July 2

USMNT/Costa Rica vs. Canada/Guatemala, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Mexico/Saudi Arabia vs. Panama/Honduras, 10 p.m. (FS1)

Final

Sunday, July 6

Winner of semifinal 1 vs. Winner of semifinal 2, 7 p.m. (Fox)