Gold Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, best expert picks for USA vs. Jamaica

The United States and Jamaica have a recent history of high-stakes meetings in the Gold Cup. One will take the upper hand in the rivalry Wednesday as they meet in the tournament for the third consecutive edition. The semifinal match kicks off at 9:30 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Jamaica seeks its third straight Gold Cup final appearance, but it has come up short of the title in the previous two. Its latest bid was halted by Team USA, which captured the 2017 title with a 2-1 victory. Both sides come in off 1-0 victories in the quarterfinals. The USA beat Curacao, while the Reggae Boys defeated Panama at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Team USA is a -210 money-line favorite (risk $210 to win $100) while Jamaica is +600 (risk $100 to win $600) in the latest USA vs. Jamaica odds. The draw is offered at +310 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

The model has considered that USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen was the hero in the dangerously close call over Curacao. He had the match's most memorable highlight and preserved the 1-0 lead with a spectacular stop. Leandro Bacuna of Curaçao unleashed a left-footed laser from outside the box that appeared destined to crash in the upper-left corner of the net. But Steffen perfectly timed his leap and tipped away the would-be tying goal.

Most of Steffen's saves came during a second half in which Curaçao dominated time of possession (60 percent) and consistently positioned itself for scoring chances. The goalkeeper later told the media that Curaçao was the toughest team the USA has faced the tournament. Bolstered by his four shutouts, Team USA is the lone club remaining in the competition that has yet to surrender a goal.

The Americans have won their last four Gold Cup matches by a combined score of 12-0, but that doesn't mean they are the best value on the USA vs. Jamaica money line against a surging side that has shown that it can compete with Team USA in recent meetings.

Just a month ago, the Reggae Boyz beat the United States 1-0 in a friendly at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. And Jamaica's roster features 12 players who play professionally in the United States. Midfielder Je-Vaughn Watson is a veteran of three Gold Cups with four international goals to his credit. He played for the New England Revolution in Major League Soccer and 2017 and currently suits up for the OKC Energy of the USL.

Winger Leon Bailey, 21, is seen as a rising star who made his debut with the Jamaican side on June 19 in its Gold Cup opener against Honduras. Jamaica won 3-2 and, though Bailey didn't score, his presence helped keep pressure off his teammates and Dever Orgill managed two first-half goals. Bailey signed a $20 million contract with Bayer Leverkusen in 2017 and scored 12 goals in 34 matches.

