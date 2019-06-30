Gold Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for USA vs. Curacao

The United States can advance to the semifinals of the Gold Cup for the 14th time when it takes on Curacao in a quarterfinal match on Sunday. The Americans have failed to reach the semifinals of the biennial tournament only once, in 2000, and will look to keep the streak alive in the 2019 Gold Cup. The USMNT enters the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup 2019 having gone unblemished in three group matches against Guyana (4-0), Trinidad & Tobago (6-0) and Panama (1-0). Meanwhile, Curacao, which advanced to the quarterfinal despite scoring just two goals in three games, is making its first appearance in the knockout round. The winner will advance to the semifinals in the 2019 Gold Cup bracket to face Jamaica or Panama. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Oddsmakers list the United States as a -825 money line favorite, while Curacao is going off as the underdog at +2150. A draw in regulation is +735, and the over-under for total goals scored is three in the latest USA vs. Curacao odds. Before you make any USA vs. Curacao picks, be sure to see the 2019 Gold Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model has nailed the United States' last two victories in the Gold Cup, predicting wins over Trinidad & Tobago and Panama. In addition, it's crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning a healthy profit to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and is coming off an impressive round of 16 performance in which it called Sweden upsetting Canada, USA beating Spain and the Netherlands' dramatic win over Japan in regulation. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

The model has its sights set on USA vs Curacao and is leaning over on the total goals.

The model has taken into account that the USMNT has the deeper and more talented roster. In three Gold Cup 2019 matches, four Americans have scored multiple goals: Gyasi Zardes (three), Paul Arriola (two), Tyler Boyd (two) and Aaron Long (two). And that does not include the team's best player, Christian Pulisic, who scored once against Trinidad & Tobago, or Jozy Altidore, whose game-winner against Panama was his 42nd international goal, third most in team history.

The model also has considered that Team USA's top players will be rested when facing Curacao. In the victory over the Panamanians, every player who started the first two matches began the game on the bench. That strategy was designed to have the Americans fresh for Sunday's match and beyond.

But just because the United States appears to have the edge on paper doesn't mean it's the best value on the USA vs. Curacao money line.

The model knows that Curacao has been stingy on defense, allowing just two goals in three group matches. The strong defensive play has helped Curacao exceed expectations twice as a big underdog. In the second group match, the team upset Honduras, 1-0. And then in the final group match last Tuesday, Curacao drew with Jamaica, 1-1, after getting a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer.

The model also knows that Curacao has several players who compete in the Netherlands' top league, Eredivisie. The captain, defender Cuco Martina, is an Everton player who spent last season on loan at Stoke City and Feyenoord.

Curacao has several players who compete in the Netherlands' top league, Eredivisie. The captain, defender Cuco Martina, is an Everton player who spent last season on loan at Stoke City and Feyenoord.