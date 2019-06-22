Gold Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, top expert picks for USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Revenge will be a main storyline on Saturday night when the United States Men's National Team faces Trinidad and Tobago in a Group D match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The last time the United States faced the Soca Warriors, the Americans shockingly lost 2-1 in the final match of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. The loss, combined with unlikely wins by Honduras and Panama on the same night, knocked the United States out of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. On Saturday, the Americans enter the match 1-0-0 in group play after a 4-0 victory against Guyana. Meanwhile Trinidad and Tobago opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Panama. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list the United States as a -650 (risk $650 to win $100) money line favorite, while Trinidad and Tobago is going off as the underdog at +1,450 (risk $100 to win $1,450. The draw is +700, and the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5 in the USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago odds. Before you make any USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago picks, be sure to see the 2019 Gold Cup predictions from European soccer expert David Sumpter.

The model knows that the United States, despite its struggles recently, has the much more impressive résumé entering Saturday's match. The Americans, ranked No. 30 in the world, have friendly victories against No. 18 Mexico, No. 36 Paraguay and No. 39 Costa Rica over the last year, among others. However Trinidad and Tobago, ranked No. 92, has just one win over the last nine months, and that came against the United Arab Emirates, ranked No. 67 in the world.

The model also has considered that the United States has had success against the Soca Warriors in this tournament over the years. In seven matches against Trinidad and Tobago, the Americans have won six; one match resulted in a draw. The United States has outscored the Soca Warriors, 12-5.

But just because the United States has the more talented side doesn't mean it's the best value on the USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago money line.

The model has taken into account that the Soca Warriors will be the more desperate team on Saturday. After losing its opener to Panama, Trinidad and Tobago needs to come away with at least a draw or risk being eliminated from the 2019 Gold Cup before the final group match. On the other hand, the United States still has an important match against Panama looming and may not push its regulars 90-plus minutes on Saturday if the score allows.

In addition, the Soca Warriors have a history of shocking a more talented American side. In addition to the 2017 win, Trinidad and Tobago beat a young United States side, 2-1, in World Cup qualifying in 2008.

