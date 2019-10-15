Golden Boy 2019: Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona's Ansu Fati, Chelsea's Mason Mount crack shortlist

The 20 nominees for the 2019 Golden Boy Award were released on Tuesday. The award is given to the best player aged 21 and under. Last year's winner Matthijs de Ligt on the list once again, though the champ cannot retain his title according to the rules.

Real Madrid and Valencia are tied for the most nominees by a team with two players each, while Atletico Madrid's rising star Joao Felix headlines the list, which also features Chelsea's Mason Mount, Barcelona's wunderkind Ansu Fati, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and more.

The United States men's national team doesn't have any players on the list, but Christian Pulisic has cracked the list in the past. The U.S. will take on one of the nominees on Tuesday night in the CONCACAF Nations League against Canada, which boasts Bayern Munich talent Alphonso Davies.

Past winners include Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Here are the finalists, presented by Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

2019 Golden Boy nominees