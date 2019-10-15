Golden Boy 2019: Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona's Ansu Fati, Chelsea's Mason Mount crack shortlist
Twenty nominees were announced for the prestigious award on Tuesday
The 20 nominees for the 2019 Golden Boy Award were released on Tuesday. The award is given to the best player aged 21 and under. Last year's winner Matthijs de Ligt on the list once again, though the champ cannot retain his title according to the rules.
Real Madrid and Valencia are tied for the most nominees by a team with two players each, while Atletico Madrid's rising star Joao Felix headlines the list, which also features Chelsea's Mason Mount, Barcelona's wunderkind Ansu Fati, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and more.
The United States men's national team doesn't have any players on the list, but Christian Pulisic has cracked the list in the past. The U.S. will take on one of the nominees on Tuesday night in the CONCACAF Nations League against Canada, which boasts Bayern Munich talent Alphonso Davies.
Past winners include Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
Here are the finalists, presented by Italian newspaper Tuttosport.
2019 Golden Boy nominees
- Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus
- Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich
- Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan
- Ansu Fati, Barcelona
- Phil Foden, Manchester City
- Matteo Guendouzi, Arsenal
- Ering Haaland, FC Salzburg
- Kai Havertz, Bayer Leverkusen,
- Joao Felix, Atletico Madrid
- Dejan Joveljic, Eintracht Frankfurt
- Moise Kean, Everton
- Kang-in Lee, Valencia
- Andrij Lunin, Valladolid
- Donyell Malen, PSV Eindhoven
- Mason Mount, Chelsea
- Rodrygo, Real Madrid
- Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund
- Ferran Torres, Valencia
- Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid
- Nicolo Zaniolo, Roma
-
Bulgaria FA chief resigns
The move comes shortly after the Bulgarian prime minister urged Borislav Mihaylov to resign...
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Neymar out 4 weeks with hamstring injury
Neymar will likely miss two more Champions League games
-
MLS award finalists revealed
The Most Valuable Player Award is down to three of the league's top international stars
-
WATCH: Ronaldo scores 700th goal
Ronaldo finished a PK while playing for Portugal on Monday
-
Teams qualified for Euro 2020
So far, just five teams have qualified for the cup
-
USMNT crushes Cuba behind McKennie
It was easy as can be for the red, white and blue
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils