Gonzalo Higuain came to Major League Soccer and specifically Inter Miami to score goals, and on Wednesday night he delivered. The former Real Madrid, Juventus and Napoli star scored an absolute beauty for give his team all three points against New York Red Bulls.

Tied at one in the 81st minute, the former Argentina national team player had a free kick from the top of the box. He didn't decide to go up and over the wall with placement -- rather he went for power and to the goalkeeper's side, rocketing a shot past David Jensen. Take a look:

That is one of the better first MLS goals we've seen in a long time and surely the best since Zlatan Ibrahimovic's. It had placement, power and was just a violent strike.

The goal is a big moment for Higuain as well after his Inter career didn't start off on the highest note. He had a chance to score with a penalty kick against the Philadelphia Union on Sept. 27 but sent his shot into the stands.

He took this one masterful, showed he can produce in this league, and this should be the start of a special season for Pipita.

As for Inter, this was the team's first win since he arrived and just the second victory since the end of August.