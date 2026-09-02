What started as a quiet transfer window for American players ended with a bang of the unfortunate variety as Folarin Balogun's move to Everton eventually fell through, leaving the Monaco man in limbo. There were issues during his medical, according to reports, and while the deal was renegotiated, it unfortunately led to it not being completed, leaving Everton without an adequate number of strikers following Beto's move to Fiorentina, and also sending Balogun back to Monaco after his wild summer.

From the highs of scoring at the World Cup to the red card being rescinded, that is one of the lasting stories from the tournament, Balogun's summer has been a strange one, and that will only continue after he got so close to a return to the Premier League. But while he didn't get his move, there were plenty of Americans who went to new clubs in Europe during the summer, from Gio Reyna leaving the Bundesliga to Americans flocking to the English Championship. Let's take a look at those moves and what they could mean for Mauricio Pochettino's national team moving forward.

Gio Reyna gets a fresh start

Transfer: Borussia Mönchengladbach to Strasbourg

The past few seasons have been lost ones for Gio Reyna between Nottingham Forest, Borussia Dortmund, and Borussia Mönchengladbach, but now he's made a move to France to join Strasbourg. It's a new environment for Reyna, but in getting his first start for the club, the American has gotten off to a strong start. Still only 23, if Reyna can make the most of this move to France, there's no reason why he can't get back to being a USMNT regular. A surprise addition to the World Cup squad, it's clear that Mauricio Pochettino rates Reyna, and there's the additional benefit of being in the Chelsea system, so if he really breaks out, either there's a route back to the Premier League or to other clubs in the world. Grade: B

Could Cole Campbell break out

Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to SV Elversberg

Another former Dortmund man getting a fresh start, Cole Campbell has become a record signing for SV Elversberg and has already gotten off to a good start, scoring his first goal for the German club. With the high expectations that they have for the 20-year-old, this is a great chance to show what he can do in a league that he's familiar with. Get that done, and there could be national team call-ups and a place at the Olympics in his future. Grade: A

Zavier Gozo makes it two Americans at Crystal Palace

Transfer: Real Salt Lake to Crystal Palace

It has been quite the year for teenagers in the USMNT pipeline as Real Salt Lake winger Zavier Gozo has moved to Crystal Palace, where he'll join Chris Richards. While his debut against Manchester City was tough sledding, that's one of the hardest Premier League games that the 19-year-old will be involved in. Strong on the ball and also having the speed to keep up in the Premier League, this is a great move for him to develop at a higher level as the USMNT winger depth is improving rapidly. It's always good to see when a club values a player like him, coming in by using them in their plans early, so it'll be a move worth watching. Grade: A

The American pipeline to the Championship has never been stronger

There are more Americans in England's second division by the day, so here's a round-up of all the new additions to clubs.

Sebastian Berhalter ( Vancouver Whitecaps to Middlesbrough): Moving to Middlesbrough and immediately slotting into the starting lineup, there's so much to enjoy about Berhalter taking a step up from the Vancouver Whitecaps; he's in a place where there are many familiar faces as an American quartet pushes for the Premier League together. Grade: A

Moving to Middlesbrough and immediately slotting into the starting lineup, there's so much to enjoy about Berhalter taking a step up from the Vancouver Whitecaps; he's in a place where there are many familiar faces as an American quartet pushes for the Premier League together. Max Arfsten ( Columbus Crew to Middlesbrough): Alongside Berhalter, the wing back is a new arrival at Boro , joining from the Columbus Crew. With so many American defenders already in Europe, Arfsten is the latest to follow their path. Grade: A

Alongside Berhalter, the wing back is a new arrival at , joining from the Columbus Crew. With so many American defenders already in Europe, Arfsten is the latest to follow their path. Rokas Pukstas ( Hajduk Split to Middlesbrough): After growing as a player in Croatia , Pukstas is ready for his next challenge, joining the group of Americans pushing for the Premier League. Able to operate as a 10 or deeper in midfield, he'll bring much-needed versatility to the squad. Grade: B

After growing as a player in , Pukstas is ready for his next challenge, joining the group of Americans pushing for the Premier League. Able to operate as a 10 or deeper in midfield, he'll bring much-needed versatility to the squad. Caleb Wiley (Chelsea to Preston North End on loan): Constantly on loan from Chelsea, Wiley has made his latest move after spending last season at Watford. He scored on his Preston North End debut, which could be something that helps lead to a permanent move. Grade: B

Constantly on loan from Chelsea, Wiley has made his latest move after spending last season at Watford. He scored on his Preston North End debut, which could be something that helps lead to a permanent move. Luca Bombino ( San Diego FC to Stoke City ): Another American to debut immediately upon joining their new club, the left back will be able to have a chance to make an impact. He's only 20 years old and can also get up the pitch; this could be the start of something special. Grade: A

Another American to debut immediately upon joining their new club, the left back will be able to have a chance to make an impact. He's only 20 years old and can also get up the pitch; this could be the start of something special. Jack McGlynn ( Houston Dynamo to Stoke City): Wielding one of the best deliveries of any member of the USMNT, it will be an adjustment to such a physical league with his defensive liabilities, but if Stoke can use McGlynn correctly, it could be a serious boost to the club. Grade: B