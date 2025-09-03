In major European leagues, the transfer window has come to a close, and it was a busy transfer window for Americans around the world. Ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil, moves were critical to ensure that members of the United States men's national team are in situations where they can succeed and reach their top potential to be in Mauricio Pochettino's plans. Not every move was created equal, and some Americans who needed moves weren't able to get them, so let's take a look at how the summer transfer window shook out for USMNT hopefuls:

Yunus Musah

Former club: Milan

New club: Atalanta

Transfer: Loan for $4.7M fee and an option to buy for $28M

After Milan announced that Yunus Musah wasn't in the club's plans early in the summer, it took quite a while for him to find a home, landing at Atalanta on deadline day. If this were a deal that took place last season under Gian Piero Gasperini, it's a different expectation for what Musah can do at the club. The former Atalanta manager has improved plenty of players and turned the club into contenders in Europe. Ivan Juric has already struggled to start the season with draws to Parma and Pisa, both sides that the club would be expected to defeat. Musah is someone who can help the club it he hits the ground running, but there's enough concern around Atalanta that this can turn into a poor situation quickly.

Grade: Incomplete

Brenden Aaronson stays at Leeds United

Brenden Aaronson was a mainstay in the lineup with Leeds United, earning promotion, but just like their last stint in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season, he's not a regular starter now that they're back in the top flight. With only 80 minutes through three matches of play, Aaronson is far off the pace from a season that saw him score nine goals and assist two more in the Championship. It's not surprising that Leeds have looked to retool the lineup in order to avoid the drop in the Premier League, but if he doesn't play more, it'll be tough to get a chance at breaking into the World Cup squad. Aaronson has already been on the outside looking in at Pochettino's squad, and not playing won't help him get through.

Grade: D

Paxton Aaronson

Former club: Eintracht Frankfurt

New club: Colorado Rapids

Transfer: Permanent transfer for $7M

Paxton Aaronson moving to the Rapids is a transfer that was a bit of a head-scratcher. He had a chance at breaking into the rotation for the Frankfurt squad and having a shot at Champions League soccer. But instead, he opted to move to Major League Soccer, where he'll be a designated player for the Rapids. Only being 22, this isn't a move that will end his European career, and there could've been underlying reasons as to why he wanted to make it. Being a starter in MLS can be better than being a backup in Europe, but this should still be a transfer with an aim of getting Aaronson back to Europe, where he's starting with a club.

Grade: C

Josh Sargent stays at Norwich City

Linked to Wolfsburg and a move back to the Bundesliga during the summer, the window has shut, and Sargent is still at Norwich City. He has responded in the best way possible with goals in five consecutive matches and six goals total in only five appearances. The most in form striker in the United States pool, Sargent has become one of the best forwards in the entire Championship while with the Canaries. He'll have a chance to push them to the Premier League, but also the consistency, instead of moving to Wolfsburg, will ensure that at least some players aren't fighting for playing time at new clubs ahead of the World Cup. Sargent will still need to break through for the USMNT, but he has the ability to do it.

Grade: A

Matt Turner

Former club: Lyon

New club: New England Revolution

Transfer: Loan

Moving from Nottingham Forest to France back to New England all in one window, it has been a whirlwind for Matt Turner. Given the uncertainty in the USMNT goalkeeping corps, everyone who can get playing time needs to do their best to secure it, and that's just what Turner did in moving back to a familiar environment. It may have been better if he got the starting gig at Lyon, but considering the uncertainty around the club, this will also do. Because of Turner's move, it's likely that the starting keeper at the World Cup will come from Major League Soccer.

Grade: C

Malik Tillman

Former club: PSV

New club: Bayer Leverkusen

Transfer: $41M

With Florian Wirtz moving to Liverpool, Leverkusen needed a new number 10 to pull the strings of the attack. Malik Tillman seemed like a natural fit moving from PSV, especially given that he spent time with Greuther Furth and Bayern Munich before making the move away from Germany. Fast forward, and after only two matches, his manager, Erik ten Hag, has been fired. With the change happening early in the season and Tillman also scoring a goal for the club already, it may not be the worst thing that could happen to the American, but it also is far from optimal. Tillman has been left out of the USMNT squad and will have time to get to 100% fitness, but even with a coaching change, he'll be expected to be a central figure in what Leverkusen does moving forward.

Grade: Incomplete

Tim Weah

Former club: Juventus

New club: Olympique Marseille

Transfer: Loan with obligation to buy

Never breaking into the first team XI with Juventus, Tim Weah will have a fresh start back in France with Marseille. One major pro of this move is that he'll be able to play as a forward more under Roberto De Zerbi. Weah is an important member of the national team setup, so it's good for him to play his position with the national team while at his club. Every member of the USMNT needs to play as many minutes as possible, and Weah will be playing for a club still taking part in European soccer while getting to improve as a player.

Grade: A

Johnny Cardoso

Former club: Real Betis

New club: Atletico Madrid

Transfer: $34.8M

A midfielder who can do a little bit of everything, Johnny Cardoso stayed in LaLiga to play for Atletico Madrid, a team where, in theory, he can learn a lot from Diego Simeone. He was wanted to improve their defensive options and has been a mainstay to start the season, but the beginning of the campaign also hasn't gone according to plan, with Atleti failing to win in their three matches played so far this season. They'll need to pick up their form following the international break or Tillman may not be the only player with a new coach, and a situation like that could change things for Cardoso.

Grade: C

Gio Reyna

Former club: Borussia Dortmund

New club: Borussia Mönchengladbach

Transfer: $8.7M

Gio Reyna is finally at a new club, and he didn't even have to leave the city. A move to join Joe Scally at Gladbach is a chance for Reyna to revive his career. He'll still need to earn playing time, but with a blank slate in a city that he's comfortable in, Reyna's talent will provide him with a chance to earn playing time. If Reyna is starting, there's no reason why he won't perform at a level to get back into the USMNT ahead of the 2026 World Cup. One of the most talented players in the national team pool, Reyna needs to be in rhythm for the USMNT to have a chance at making a deep run at the World Cup.

Grade: A