In a quick turnaround, Chelsea have a new manager in Graham Potter, less than 48 hours after letting Thomas Tuchel go. At only 47 years of age, Potter has climbed the managerial ladder from Ostersund to Swansea City before landing at Brighton and helping establish them as one of the best-run clubs in England and transforming them into Premier League mainstays. Now the Englishman will take on a new challenge at Chelsea, where he'll have to instill his style all over again while also dealing with Champions League commitments.

It will be a challenge for Potter, but he'll have quite a few familiar faces joining from Brighton in his assistant Billy Reid, first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay. With Chelsea owner Todd Boehly at the helm for Chelsea recruitment currently, Macaulay's departure is a key one as it will help establish a balance in the market for Chelsea and someone who can work with Boehly that already knows what Potter wants in the market.

Potter leaves a Brighton side that are currently fourth in the Premier League with only one loss in six matches, but this was an opportunity that is too large to turn down.

"We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club. Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club." Boehly said in a statement, "He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realizing their full potential in the coming months and years."

Support over the coming months and years are the key terms in Boehly's words. Potter will need time to incorporate his style, and he has plenty of questions to answer while taking over for Tuchel. But as Boehly's handpicked manager to steer his new Chelsea project, Potter is expected to have time to complete his vision. If Brighton are taken as an example, the vision will be quite a good one for the Blues as they search for stability.

With Potter departing, Under-21 coach Andrew Crofts will take on the role of Brighton's interim head coach, supported by his assistant Shannon Ruth, set-play coach Nick Stanley, Adam Lallana and assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Stern. Work will also begin as soon as possible to determine who will succeed Potter at Brighton.