Barcelona face off against Granada away from home in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes. Granada are coming off a scoreless draw in La Liga play against Celta Vigo. Barcelona are coming off a 2-1 win against Athletic Bilbao. The winner of this match will secure a place in the semifinal.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes -- Granada, Spain

TV and live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Granada +150; Draw +225; Barca +190 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Granada: It's been a hectic few weeks in La Liga and Copa del Rey for the hosts. Manager Diego Martinez has his team heading into the quarterfinal winless in their last three La Liga matches, but should remain confident in their cup performances. The team will welcome back Yan Eteki from suspension for the fixture, but the midfielder could slot into the lineup immediately if Martinez is looking to rest Angel Montoro.

Barcelona: There might be a number of rotations for the this match as the club will see the return of Sergio Busquets from suspension and manager Ronald Koeman is likely to slot the veteran defensive midfielder into the mix for the quarterfinal. The team will also see the return of Sergino Dest, who might come off the bench. Even with the potential for rotation, an in-form Lionel Messi will dictate the tempo of things and likely be a handful for Granada side hoping to play to an upset.

Granada vs. Barcelona prediction

Too much quality from Barcelona up and down their roster to drop this one. They will get a goal in the first half before really turning it on in the second half. Pick: Barcelona 3, Granada 1.