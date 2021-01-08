Barcelona will try to extend their La Liga win streak to three when they continue their road trip to take on Granada at Los Carmenes on Saturday in La Liga action. Barcelona are currently in fourth place and are looking to solidify their place in La Liga's Champions League spots after a midweek win against Athletic Club Bilbao, while seventh place Granada is coming off a Copa Del Rey win against Cultural Leonesea.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Jan. 9.

: Saturday, Jan. 9. Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes

: Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes TV: beIN Sports

Odds: Granada +650; Draw +400; Barcelona -250 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Granada: It's been a bit of a roller coaster for seventh place Granada recently as they went from a two game win streak to dropping their most recent La Liga match to Eibar last week. The team will have a new task ahead of them as they face a Barcelona side that is hitting a top form since the last time these two teams faced each other back in September. Granada won the last match 2-0. They'll need more from forward Antonio Puertas to keep things interesting in attack against Barca.

Barcelona: The club is coming of one of their more impressive wins in recent weeks, going away from home to defeat Athletic Bilbao 3-2. Manager Ronald Koeman has kept his midfield and backline in tact while rotating a bit in attack, inserting Messi, Antoine Greizmann, and Ousmane Dembélé last week to face the Basque side. There would be some more rotation in light of the quick turn around, but the midfield combo of Pedri, Busquetes and De Jong have been helping Barcelona run the show they will need another strong performance if they are tasked with the start again.

Granada vs. Barcelona prediction

Barcelona continue their win streak on the road against Granada as Messi keeps up his top form. Pick: Barcelona 2, Granada 1.