UEFA Europa League action on Thursday features an intriguing matchup between title favorite Manchester United and underdog Granada in their quarterfinal first leg. The Red Devils, with a talented attack led by Bruno Fernandes, will look to take care of the Spanish side that surprised many by knocking out Napoli in the round of 32 before beating Molde in the round of 16.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, April 8

: Thursday, April 8 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes -- Granada, Spain

: Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes -- Granada, Spain TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Granada +650; Draw +280; Man. United -200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Granada: This team has been a pleasant surprise in La Liga, currently sitting in ninth place. But can they really compete with the big boys? They've struggled big time in matches against Spain's top three teams in Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. In their last five games against the trio, they've conceded 19 goals. So will they perform any better here? The speed United have in attack will test them over and over again. The goal will be to focus on defending and fight to have a chance in the second leg. Expect United to dominate the chances, the ball and potentially the match.

Man United: United should have no trouble getting through across two legs, and this could be over after one leg if the team performs up to its potential. But, we all know United and performance don't always coexist. One week, they draw at West Brom and another week they win at Manchester City. But the truth is, United are in some quality form, losing just once in their last 16 games. While the attack has scored multiple goals in just one of their last five games, they'll be confident in scoring more than a couple in this one.

Prediction

United get it done with a first-half brace from Marcus Rashford. Pick: Manchester United 3, Granada 0