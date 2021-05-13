Real Madrid go to Granada on Thursday in La Liga needing a win to stay in the title race. A loss or draw will all but hand the trophy over to Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos enter the day five points back of their city rival, who sit in first place, but a win will pull them within two points with just two games to go on the season. Real have dropped points in three of their last five games but cannot afford to do it again in the remaining fixtures. Granada, meanwhile, are comfortably mid-table.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, May 13

: Thursday, May 13 Time : 4 p.m. ET

: 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes -- Granada, Spain

: Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes -- Granada, Spain TV: beIN Sports

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Granada +750; Draw +400; Real Madrid -275 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Granada: Two straight losses have ended any hope of pushing for a Europa League spot, but they still have plenty to be excited about. This is a team that has the worst defense in the league, so to be nowhere near the relegation zone is huge. Their attack can surprise, and with Real getting forward plenty, there will be opportunities. But it will all come down to how well they perform in defense, keeping their shape and limiting mistakes. A win could be the signature result of the league season as they start looking ahead to the next campaign.

Real Madrid: No excuses here. After Barcelona likely bowed out of the title race in the draw to Levante, Real are hoping to avoid a similar fate. They'll go with everybody in this starting XI and know they may have to win out to win the league. They'll need Atleti to slip, but they can only worry about what they can control. This is one of those matches where if Real are inconsistent in attack, they are in big trouble because Granada can really cause problems. They have to play sharp, deal with Granada's speed on the wings and will themselves to three points they must have.

Prediction

Real's defense comes to play, shutting down Granada while dominating in attack. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Granada 0