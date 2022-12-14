After the tragic death of esteemed journalist and CBS Sports contributor Grant Wahl, while covering Argentina's victory over the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar, his wife Dr. Celine Gounder revealed to CBS News that he died due to an aortic aneurysm that ruptured at the stadium.

"He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner's office, and it showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured," said Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and CBS News contributor in an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. "It's just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason it happened at this point in time." Gounder added that, "There was nothing nefarious about his death."

Wahl was 49 when he passed and left behind a lasting legacy in the soccer world. Along with being a CBS Sports contributor, Wahl has had stops at Fox Sports, Sports Illustrated, and launched his own newsletter. Not one to shy away from asking the tough questions, Wahl produced wide ranging coverage of the World Cup in Qatar, not only covering the upsets on the pitch but also the migrant workers in the nation and human rights issues within the country.

"I want people to remember him as this kind, generous person who was really dedicated to social justice," Gounder said.

For more on Wahl's last impact on the sport of soccer in the United States,

After his death, everybody from David Beckham to Lebron James took a moment to remember the impact Wahl made.