Greece vs. Croatia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying second leg on TV, stream online
Greece needs a five-star showing to get through
Croatia is on the brink of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup and will look to avoid disaster on Sunday as it goes to Greece for its playoff second leg holding a 4-1 advantage.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: ESPN3
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Croatia puts it to rest in the first half and makes it to yet another World Cup. Croatia 2, Greece 1.
