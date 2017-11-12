Greece vs. Croatia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup qualifying second leg on TV, stream online

Greece needs a five-star showing to get through

Croatia is on the brink of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup and will look to avoid disaster on Sunday as it goes to Greece for its playoff second leg holding a 4-1 advantage. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: ESPN3
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Croatia puts it to rest in the first half and makes it to yet another World Cup. Croatia 2, Greece 1. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez

