France are in action again on Tuesday in their final UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece in Athens with Les Bleus boasting a 100% winning record in Group B so far. Didier Deschamps' men obliterated Gibraltar 14-0 in record-breaking fashion over the weekend while the Netherlands ensured that, by beating Republic of Ireland, the Greeks must now go through the playoffs to reach Germany next summer. The 2004 champions have missed the last two Euros but were quarterfinalists in 2012 as they seek to end their 12-year absence from the tournament. France are confirmed as qualified, top of Group B and also Pot 1 seeds as well but a win in Athens would complete their 100% qualifying campaign.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 21 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 21 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: OPAP Arena -- Athens, Greece

OPAP Arena -- Athens, Greece Odds: Greece +450; Draw: +290; France -167

Greece +450; Draw: +290; France -167 Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off! For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months).

Team news

Greece: Gus Poyet is without Petros Mantalos and Dimitrios Kourbelis through suspension so Andreas Bouchalakis and Dimitrios Pelkas should come in to start. Manolis Siopis and Dimitrious Goutas missed the New Zealand friendly win and could return against the French.

Potential Greece XI: Vlachodimos; Baldock, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas; Bakasetas, Bouchalakis, Pelkas; Konstantelias, Giakoumakis, Masouras.

France: Debutant and goal scorer Warren Zaire-Emery had his first taste of senior international soccer ended prematurely by injury so he misses out in Greece having already been sent back to Paris Saint-Germain with a badly sprained ankle. Youssouf Fofana, Boubacar Kamara or Khephren Thuram could now start in midfield. Alsom expect Deschamps to rotate with top spot and Pot 1 secured with Jules Kounde, Lucas Hernandez, Brice Samba and Randal Kolo Muani all hopeful of starting.

Potential France XI: Samba; Kounde, Saliba, Disasi, L. Hernandez; Fofana, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani.

Prediction

France will look to finish with a flourish despite resting a number of regular starters while Greece will be keen to end Les Bleus' winning streak as they gear up for the playoffs. Expect another tight encounter but with the French edging it. Pick: Greece 1, France 2.