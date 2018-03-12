Greek soccer suspended as club owner enters field with a gun: Here's what to know

Greece soccer has been suspended after a wild weekend saw a club owner storm the field strapped with a gun. Here's everything you need to know:

What started it all?

PAOK, one of the bigger clubs in Greece, looked to have scored a last-minute goal against AEK Athens to earn a 1-0 win on Sunday, but the referee ruled the goal offside moments later.

As Euro News points out, that resulted in PAOK's owner, Ivan Savvidis, to storm the field strapped with a gun.

Here's a video of the incident:

What did the owner do?

The owner, who as Euro News pointed out used to be a Russian parliament member of Vladimir Putin's United Russia party, approached the ref and appears to move his arm to the side to show he has a gun on him, a serious threat nobody thought they would see in a soccer match. Look at these images:

Meanwhile in Greece... PAOK president Ivan Savvidis takes to the pitch, armed with a gun, to remonstrate with the ref after his team had a late goal disallowed. pic.twitter.com/Vg8SjtWqY1 — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) March 12, 2018

What was the outcome?

According to Sky Sports, the Greek Superleague has been suspended indefinitely after the match was abandoned.

The Greek Superleague has been suspended indefinitely after abandonment of game between PAOK Salonika and AEK Athens on Sunday. That match was abandoned after PAOK Salonika owner invaded pitch carrying a gun. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 12, 2018

But no punishment has come down on the club president. At the least, he should never have the chance to go to the stadium and see his club ever again. Approaching the ref is dumb enough in itself, but to do so with a gun is deliberate, simpleminded and so dangerous. Here's hoping the hammer comes down (not literally) on the owner and he is used as an example that this cannot happen anywhere, ever.