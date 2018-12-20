Gregg Berhalter selects first roster as USMNT coach for January camp, friendlies vs. Panama and Costa Rica

Less than a week into the start of the new year, the United States men's national team will get together for January camp ahead of two friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica -- which you can stream on fuboTV (Try for free). On Thursday, we found out which players will be taking part of those two matches. USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter called 27 players into camp, all of which play in Major League Soccer. Missing are names like Christian Pulisic, John Brooks and Weston McKennie, as expected since the January camp takes place during the thick of the European soccer season.

Seventeen MLS clubs are represented, including three players from the Columbus Crew, Berhalter's former team.

"In putting together this domestic-based roster, we started with a number of players who we think can be a core part of the group moving forward. We then looked at players that excelled this year in Major League Soccer, and finally chose players that can play a specific role in our game model," Berhalter said in U.S. Soccer's press release. "We are very excited to start to implement our ideas about the style of play and the culture we want to develop in the national team."

USA roster by position (club; caps/goals):

Goalkeepers (4): Alex Bono (Toronto FC; 1/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 5/0), Tyler Miller (LAFC; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 6/0)

Defenders (10): Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 2/0), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati; 10/0), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 2/0), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact; 0/0), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 4/1)

Midfielders (10): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 23/2), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 17/2), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC; 142/17), Russell Canouse (D.C. United; 0/0), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC; 6/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 5/1), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 5/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 11/0)

Forwards (3): Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers; 0/0), Christian Ramirez (LAFC; 0/0), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 40/6)

Twelve players on the roster have never been capped by the national team, while the most experienced is Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley, who has been a staple in the middle of the pitch for years for this team. There's a lot of inexperience, but now is the time to call up players Berhalter sees as having a potentially positive impact in the national team and get a close look at them.

In all, there are probably 8-10 players on this roster that will likely be in serious contention for a spot at the 2019 Gold Cup, but that's a number that can increase with impressive displays in training and the upcoming friendlies.

The U.S. opens up its 2019 slate against Panama on Jan. 27 in Glendale, Ariz, before taking on Costa Rica in San Jose, Calif. on Feb. 2.