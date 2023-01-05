Gregg Berhalter addressed the public feud with the Reyna family on Thursday when he spoke at a Harvard Business Review event via LinkedIn.

Currently out of contract as USMNT head coach, the 49-year-old publicly recognized a domestic violence incident dating back to 1991 which concerned his then-girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind. Berhalter said in his initial statement that someone was trying to "take me down" which has since been revealed to be Danielle and Claudio Reyna -- the parents of USMNT and Borussia Dortmund player Gio.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The USSF has opened an investigation into the allegations while Gio Reyna and Berhalter reportedly clashed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of the former's behavior. Berhalter spoke on Thursday of his "sadness" at the episode and how "trust" can "quickly go away" when asked about the Reyna family incident.

"Sadness," said Berhalter. "Our entire family is sad about these events. As we said in statement, this is not something we were prepared to hide from then and we will not hide from it now. The statement speaks for itself. We will just take it one day at a time and we look forward to the day that we can move forward from this.

"Trust is something that takes a long time to build but can go away quickly. But you have to be consistent with who you are and people can see that and trust that consistency. Trust is something that I take very seriously.

"I have a strong family. To me, it is about my wife. It is about feeling for her. It was her story. I feel tremendously bad that my profession had to bring this to the public light."

Berhalter is now out of contract as USMNT boss and Anthony Hudson will lead the team against Serbia and Colombia in late January friendlies as part of a camp. USSF supremo Earnie Stewart said on Wednesday that Berhalter staying on has not been ruled out and will still be considered depending upon investigation results.

"It is a fantastic group of players," added Berhalter on the 2022 World Cup squad. "It would be an amazing challenge for this team. When we started in 2018, we wanted to change the way the world views American soccer. Of course, I would like to continue in this role.

"You very rarely go into an event like that and there is complete alignment with the entities in your team. That was a beautiful thing to watch, when I think about how unified they (players) were. I think it was a big success. We did not trail in the group stage.

"We played the four youngest line-ups in the World Cup. This was the first step for this group in terms of what they can do in the future. What I said to the guys was, every one of you will be called upon to make this (World Cup success). We had some tremendous examples of guys who did not play one minute in the tournament who were some of the most impactful guys."

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.

Berhalter's men finished behind England in Group B and even held the Three Lions goalless and beat Iran before being eliminated 3-1 by quarterfinalists the Netherlands in the Round of 16. Details of the situation with Gio Reyna during the stay in Qatar only came to light in the aftermath of the U.S. exit.

"If I had to do it again, I wouldn't have told that story," Berhalter said when asked about his comments at the HOW Institute for Society's Summit on Moral Leadership in New York just three days after the elimination. "It brought too much attention to an overall shining example of team culture and teamwork. That would be something I'd go back and change for sure."

Considering Berhalter and Claudio Reyna's reputations from their playing days and post-playing career achievements, this is unlikely to be the final chapter in this story.