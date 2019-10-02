Gremio vs. Flamengo: Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The two Brazilian teams square off in Porto Alegre
Gremio and Flamengo meet in Porte Alegre on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semifinal. Gremio is back in the semis for the third straight year and looking to get a strong advantage at home, while a Flamengo side loaded with talent hopes this is the year it gets back to the summit of South American soccer.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa Libertadores: Gremio vs. Flamengo
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Arena do Gremio
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Gremio +130 | Flamengo +230 | Draw +215
Storylines
Gremio: This team has struggled a bit in league play and is in eighth place, 15 points behind the leader, Flamengo. But this club is built for these cup runs and has so much talent in attack to blow a game open. A 3-1 loss to Flamengo on Aug. 10 has given this team plenty to work with when it comes to approaching this game, and that includes being more patient on the ball, aiming to keep more possession and giving Flamengo less opportunities to create.
Flamengo: Eleven games unbeaten and looking potent in attack, this team creates a ton of chances and does a nice job of converting as well. Flamengo has scored at least two goals in eight of its last 11 matches. Gabriel Barbosa has also been in top form. After struggling at Inter Milan and Benfica, he had 27 goals last season for Santos on loan, but this season he already has 32.
Gremio vs. Flamengo prediction
Everton scores twice, but Flamengo gets one back in a tight affair that leaves this one wide open entering the second leg.
Pick: Gremio 2, Flamengo 1
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool vs. Red Bull Salzburg preview
Liverpool lost its opener and needs a result here
-
Barca vs. Inter Milan preview
How to watch Barcelona vs. Inter Milan soccer game
-
Lille vs. Chelsea preview
Here's what to know as the Blues need a win away from home
-
Champions League standings
Everything you need to know about the return of the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
Five things to know about Maradona
Diego Maradona might be one of the most polarizing figures in the world of soccer
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time