Gremio vs. Lanus live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa Libertadores second leg on TV, stream online

Lanus is aiming to win the cup for the first time

Gremio and Lanus battle it out for South American supremacy on Wednesday night as they meet in Argentina for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final. Gremio won the first leg 1-0 but now travels just outside of Buenos Aires to take on El Granate, who proved in the semifinals against River Plate that they can turn things around at home. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Lanus turns it around to get back in it, but a late Luan goal gives the title to the Brazilians.
Lanus 2, Gremio 2 (Gremio wins 3-2 on aggregate)

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

