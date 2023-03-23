Folarin Balogun mania may be gripping the nation, but before a decision can be made on his future, there are Concacaf Nations League games to be played. An injured United States side will travel to Grenada in need of a victory as they're one point behind El Salvador in Group D having played one fewer game. But Grenada don't have a victory yet in Nations League play so if the midfield can get things going, this match could help pad the team's goal difference which is already at five which is the best in the group.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Storylines

Grenada: Winless in Nations League play, Grenada will be up against it in the match but it's a time when even being competitive in the match would be a strong showing for them. The team has already lost 5-0 to the United States so the goal will be damage limitation.

United States: Without Tyler Adams, Josh Sargent, and Tim Weah in the squad, there is a good opportunity for players to step up in search of more playing time. Interim head coach Anthony Hudson will have an important midfield decision to make which is if Gio Reyna plays centrally in his return or if he keeps a similar 4-3-3 with Alan Sonora or Luca de la Torre anchoring the midfield behind Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah. If they play in midfield, Reyna would likely appear on the wing but sometimes he can struggle to impact the game from wide positions.

When it comes to defense, most of the regulars will be available but with Miles Robinson back at center back, it will be a good time to see most of what will likely make up the 2026 defense with Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson and Robinson. It's also an opportunity for one of Mark McKenzie or Auston Trusty to show that they can anchor the defense next to Robinson. Both graduates of the Philadelphia Union academy, Trusty and McKenzie are quite familiar with each other but now they're competing for playing time.

In Concacaf away matches, it's a good time to see what the squad is made of but Hudson will have a big job to keep the team focused and motivated in the match. Sometimes on less than pristine Concacaf pitches, when the game gets chippy, the European members of the team can struggle so.

Prediction

The United States will get off to a slow start but it won't be enough to stop them from rolling to a comprehensive victory in the match. Pick: Grenada 0, United States 3