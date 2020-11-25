Chivas host Club America on Thursday in the first leg of their Liga MX quarterfinals. America enter as the favorite after finishing the regular season as the third seed, while Chivas ended up in sixth but only separated by six points in the table. The return leg is set for Saturday, Nov. 28.

Their lone meeting this season, on Sept. 19, was a 1-0 win to America thanks to a goal from Giovani dos Santos.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 25

: Wednesday, Nov. 25 Time : 10:06 p.m. ET

: 10:06 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Akron -- Jalisco, Mexico

: Estadio Akron -- Jalisco, Mexico TV: NBCSN and Telemundo

NBCSN and Telemundo Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chivas +130; Draw +215; America +210 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chivas: As the postseason approached, the Chivas defense had a rough patch during the second half of October, conceding six goals in their last three games of that month. But since then, they have allowed just one goal in two matches, including just conceding only once to the fine attack of Monterrey. That good form comes at the right moment as America finished the regular season as the top scoring team. As always, this game will be emotional and physical, and while Chivas will be confident, they have to limit the opportunities they give their rivals on set pieces. If they can do that, they have the potential to put one foot into the semifinals.

America: Henry Martin was the team's top scorer with seven league goals, but keep an eye on Federico Vinas. The young Uruguayan has been a sensational signing for the Mexican giants and is knocking on the door with Uruguay's senior national team. He's got 11 goals in 24 league games for America and has the speed and technical ability to change a game at a moment's notice. Chivas will have a lot to worry about defensively, but Vinas should be at the top of their list due to his versatility and finishing ability.

Prediction

A good road result has America on the brink of the semifinals. Pick: Chivas 1, America 1